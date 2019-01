By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA-SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara said on Monday that considering the economic downturn in the country, the proposed N30,000 minimum wage is not even enough for the Nigerian worker.

Dogara made this known while reading his welcome address at the adhoc Committee on Minimum Wage public hearing.

He said” the only way to curb corruption is to pay a living wage not a minimum wage… details soon