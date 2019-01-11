Bosso proud of Gombe Utd return to NPFL

Gombe United technical adviser, Ladan Bosso, says securing a ticket back to the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, was mission accomplished for the Savannah Scorpions.

Gombe United finished second second in the Northern Conference with five points, same as Kada City but with inferior goal aggregate. “Before coming here, our objective was to pick one of the promotion tickets. “We also wanted to play in the grand finale and possibly emerge as overall Champions.

Mourinho paid £15m by Manchester United

“But though we can no longer feature in the final, we are happy that our major objective which is a Premier League ticket was achieved and I’m proud of the players. “It would have been a waste of our efforts because when I joined up I told them it would amount to wasted efforts if we failed to secure promotion back to the NPFL”, Bosso, who is President of Nigeria Coaches Association said.

Gombe United will feature in group B of the 2018/2019 Abridged league, having which include teams like Plateau United, Nasarawa United, Kano Pillars and FC Ifeanyiubah amongst others.