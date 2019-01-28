Borno govt to enlist hunters, vigilance groups to fight Boko Haram

By Ndahi Marama, with Agency Report

Borno State government plans to enlist the services of local hunters and vigilance groups to reinvigorate the military’s counter-terrorism operations in the state.

Governor Kashim Shettima made the disclosure yesterday, when Major-General Johnson Akinroluyo, Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, paid him a courtesy call at Government House, Maiduguri.

Shettima said the hunters and vigilance groups would be recruited to enhance internal security as well as strengthen vigilance in Maiduguri and its environs.

According to him, “in the next couple of days, we will be launching our own component of local hunters to reinforce your team.

“We have already concluded arrangement to support them with about 30 vehicles to motivate them.

“Certainly, this is election season; there will be a lot of mischief by anti-democratic elements. So, we believe that their presence will add to your gigantic effort at restoring peace.”

Shettima assured the military of his government’s continuous support in the execution of counter-insurgency operations in the North-East.

In his remarks, Maj.-Gen. Akinroluyo, commended Governor Shettima for supporting the security agencies in fighting Boko Haram insurgents in the state

Akinroluyo also commended the governor for rehabilitating destroyed communities and providing enabling environment to the people to promote socio-economic activities.

He called on the government and other sister-security agencies to work together as partners toward ensuring return of peace to the state.