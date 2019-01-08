Bombing of Conoil facility by supposed militants a hoax

Emma Amaize and Sam Oyadongha

YENAGOA – THE claim by a self-styled militant group, ‘Koluama Seven Brothers’, that it bombed an oil pipeline belonging to Conoil, last Friday, on the Atlantic fringe of Koluama, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, has been found to be a hoax by a faceless group.

Security sources said, Tuesday, that the group was non existent and only trying to make name.



More indigenes of Koluama I community also denounced the group, while some leaders have launched a manhunt for those behind the group.

The group had in a statement on Sunday , said it carried out a warning attack on a pipeline owned by ConOil on the Atlantic fringe of the community for the oil firm to address issues like MoU, scholarships, job creation among others.

Findings further revealed that the Nigerian Navy has a base at Koluama where the oil firm operates and has been partnering with other sister security agencies to secure the nation critical assets in the area.

“The report is nothing but a hoax. A naval base is there at Koluama and with frequent patrols by our personnel and other sister agencies dominating the waterways, ” said a security source.

Also, a community leader said, ‘The alleged attack is unfounded , no such incident occurred in the area. If a pipeline was bombed as claimed, it would have triggered massive spill in the general area.’

Another leader in the area and chairman, Maritime Workers Union in the state, Mr. Sese Lloyd, who spoke with Vanguard, said, “The report of an attack on Conoil facility in Koluama is not true. The area has been peaceful and there was no such incident. I have communicated with the company there was nothing of such. ”

“There was no incident like that, if it happened I should have known, I have made contact with my people back home and there is nothing, it is fake news.”

He added “We are looking for the miscreants behind the false claim. As I speak with you, the area is peaceful.

Also, an indigene of the area, Chief Festus Ileberi, in a telephone chat dismissed the report saying the area has been peaceful.

“>Confusion over bombing of oil pipeline in Bayelsa

“I am not aware any attack, ” he said.

An industry source who spoke on condition of anonymity also dismissed the report , describing it as false and unfounded.

“The report is nothing but a hoax. It is a fake news. There is no such incident on the company facility. There has been no drop in pressure on the pipeline and there was no any attack or vandalisation of our facility.