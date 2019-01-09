Bombing of Conoil facility by supposed militants a hoax

By Emma Amaize & Sam Oyadongha

YENAGOA— THE claim by a self-styled militant group, Koluama Seven Brothers, that it bombed an oil pipeline belonging to Conoil, last Friday, on the Atlantic fringe of Koluama, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, has been found to be a hoax.

Security sources said, yesterday, that the group was non existent and only trying to make

name.

More indigenes of Koluama I community also denounced the group, while some leaders have launched a manhunt for those behind the group.

The group had in a statement said it carried out a warning attack on a pipeline owned by Conoil on the Atlantic fringe of the community for the oil firm to address issues such as MoU, scholarships, job creation, among others.

Findings further revealed that Nigerian Navy has a base at Koluama where the oil firm operates and has been partnering other sister security agencies to secure the nation’s critical assets in the area.

“The report is nothing but a hoax. A naval base is there at Koluama and with frequent patrols by our personnel and other sister agencies dominating the waterways,“ said a security source.

Also, a community leader said: “The alleged attack is unfounded, no such incident occurred in the area. If a pipeline was bombed as claimed, it would have triggered massive spill in the general area.”

Another leader in the area and chairman, Maritime Workers Union in the state, Mr. Sese Lloyd, said, “The report of an attack on Conoil facility in Koluama is not true. The area has been peaceful and there was no such incident. I have communicated with the company, there was nothing of such. “