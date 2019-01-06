Boko Haram: Inter-Faith group hails Buratai, troops’ patriotism

….calls on religious leaders to back Nigerian Army with prayers

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General T.Y Buratai and his gallant troops have continued to receive plaudits for the remarkable efforts in clamping down insurgency.

A renowned religious group, the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organization for Peace (NIFROP) is the latest to shower encomium on the Nigerian Army under the dogged and charismatic leadership of the COAS.

NIFROP, in a press conference, addressed by its President, Bishop Sunday Garuba on Sunday in Abuja, hailed Lt. Gen Buratai and his relentless troops for their immeasurable sacrifices for the safety and security of the nation.

According to the group, the Army’s patriotism came to the fore during end of the year when it seemed as though the Boko Haram terrorist were on the rise again.

Still, this obvious gains was underreported in the media – with naysayers taking advantage to undermine the progress.

“We thank God that the Nigerian Army, as usual, rose to the task and chased the terrorists and bandits back to the pit of hell from whence they came. The damage the Nigerian troops inflicted on the terrorists in the past year might have been underreported but patriotic citizens that are interested in the truth are still able to read between the lines to appreciate what has been done on their behalf,” the statement began.

“It is on this note that we identify with troops that have made great sacrifices for the safety and security of the nation, especially those that laid down their lives for their country.

“It is reassuring that the military has proven that the sacrifices of these ones were not in vain as they had shown the terrorists that the army of a sovereign nation is not to be toyed with by terrorists even when they have foreign support.

“The Nigerian Army has triumphed against the evil support that the terrorists enjoy from organizations that masquerade as good when the essence of their work reeks of evil.

“It is on this note that we salute the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Buratai. We commend the efforts of the Nigerian troops fighting Boko Haram under the COAS’ direction. The superlative delivery of valour could not have been possible without the commitment of the commander, his officers and troops.”

The group vowed to continue supporting the Army in any way whatsoever, including prayers.

They, however, urged other well-meaning Nigerians to join in the suplication as the troops edge closer to the finish line.

“Our members and leadership shall not cease praying for the spread of peace in Nigeria for which we know that a resounding defeat of terrorism is essential. We therefore pray that the military shall continue to prevail each time they engage terrorists in battle. We pray for strength of perseverance to descend on those that take to the battlefields to confront the terrorists. God will empower and protect them against the attacks from the terrorists.

“By the will and power of God, the Nigerian Army will be more victorious this year. The power of God will sow discord and splintering in the midst of whatever is left of the terrorists troubling the peace of Nigeria. Those that support or sympathize with the terrorists shall not find nor know inner peace until they repent and cut off the help they render to murderers. We pray that God will exposes those that have remained unrepentant in covertly supporting the terrorists while pretending to be for Nigerians.

“We appeal to Nigerians to increase whatever support they had been given the army in the past. Those that do not previously support should count it as part of their New Year commitment to turn a new leaf and contribute their own quota to an organization that is making them safe.”