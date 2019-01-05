Boko Haram: Borno PDP governorship candidate promises proactive rehabilitation, resettlement programmes

Alhaji Muhammad Imam, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borneo, has promised to adopt proactive programmes to facilitate rehabilitation and resettlement of displaced persons in the state within his first six months in office, if elected.

Imam, who is contesting the election under the Zanna Gaddama’s faction of the PDP, told newsmen on Saturday in Maiduguri, that the measure was necessary to address the humanitarian crisis caused by Boko Haram insurgency.

Boko Haram: No Nigerian territory under insurgents’ control – Investigation

He said: “I will adopt proactive programmes to ensure voluntary and dignified return of displaced persons to their homes within the first six months in office.

“The party has designed a sound manifesto to reinvigorate agriculture, education and livelihoods programmes, to enhance support services to the returnees to enable them resume their normal life in the resettled communities”.

‘PDP must deliver Kogi for Atiku by all means’

Imam also announced plans to establish vocational training centres at the grassroots under a comprehensive empowerment and poverty eradication programme, to eradicate poverty and ensure improvement of social and economic status of the people.

He added that he would also introduce free health care, education and scholarship programmes at the basic and tertiary levels of education.

He also promised to settle outstanding pension arrears and implement welfare programmes for the improvement of teachers and workers’ condition of service.

He, therefore, called on the electorate to vote for the PDP and its candidates to move the state forward.

Reports have it that 41 political parties had fielded candidates for the March 2 governorship election in the state.