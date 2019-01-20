Boko Haram ambushes motorists on Maiduguri-Bama Road

By Ndahi Marama

MAIDUGURI—Suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists, yesterday, reportedly killed a driver in between Shattimari village of Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

This is just as the Nigerian Army said its troops killed eight Boko Haram insurgents in a fresh encounter with the terrorists in Baga, Kukawa Local Government Area of the state.

A reliable security source said a golf Volkswagen driver, name withheld, was killed in the ambush, and his remains were evacuated to Bama Local Government Area for burial.

He, however, said some passengers in the ill-fated Volkswagen saloon vehicle escaped into the bush, while others were feared kidnapped by the insurgents.

A source said: “Confirmed report indicated that some terrorists armed with AK-47 rifles ambushed some motorists along 85km Maiduguri-Kunduga -Bama Road this afternoon (yesterday) along Bama-Kunduga road.

“One casualty was recorded of a golf vehicle driver. The body has already been evacuated to Bama for burial arrangement. The road is still busy after the attack with military on patrol.”

Also yesterday, the Nigerian Army said its troops killed eight Boko Haram insurgents in a fresh encounter with the terrorists in Baga, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, disclosed that troops of the Special Forces Command, on Saturday, repelled the insurgents’ attack and inflicted heavy casualty of men and equipment of the terrorists.

Nwachukwu said that the troops successfully neutralised five insurgents in two mounted Gun Trucks, a suicide bomber and two other terrorists on an Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs, borne vehicle.

He said the combined Special Forces troops of the Nigerian Army, Navy and the Air Force operating under the auspices of Operation Lafiya Dole, inflicted devastating man and equipment casualty on Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday.

He said: “The terrorists, armed with two gun trucks, a vehicle laden with IED and a suicide bomber, met their Waterloo while frantically fighting to break into the formidable defensive position of the troops.

“The troops responded in a fierce counter-offensive, unleashing superior and overwhelming firepower on the terrorists; neutralising five of them, including a driver and a gunner firing from a gun truck.”