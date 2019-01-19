Body of SANs to meet over CJN, NBA President’s trial today

By Innocent Anaba

The Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, BOSAN, will today meet in Lagos, over the planned arraignment of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, over allegation of false assets declaration.

The body will also discuss the arraignment of the President of Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Mr Paul Usoro, SAN, before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

The body in a notice of meeting obtained by Vanguard, entitled “Notice of emergency meeting of Body of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, BOSAN,” endorsed by Mr Seyi Sowemimo, SAN, Secretary of the body said, “Notice is hereby given that an emergency meeting of Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, BOSAN, will take place this Saturday, January 19, 2019 at the Conference Hall of Nigeria Law School, Victoria Island , Lagos at 11a.m., prompt.

