Bob urges NASS to always speak with one voice

By Chioma Onuegbu

A chieftain of Peoples’ Democratic Party PDP, in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Effiong Bob, has called on the National Assembly to always speak with one voice on matters of national interest.

While fielding questions from newsmen yesterday in Uyo, on the controversy trailing the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, Bob described the current happenings in the country’s judiciary as unfortunate.

The former Attorney General of Akwa Ibom State and former Pro-Chancellor of University of Benin, who represented Akwa Ibom Northeast (Uyo) senatorial district in the Senate between 2003 and 2011 on the platform of the PDP, said it was worrisome to see members of the National Assembly disagreeing on issues that could affect anybody irrespective of political leanings, and appealed that nothing should be done to truncate democracy in the country.

His words: “The legislators are divided because if they know what the institution is all about, when there is threat from an outsider, they should be united to defend the institution.

“When I was in the Senate, any one that threatened the integrity of the senate from within or outside, we would close ranks and deal with that aggression. In fact, if the Senate takes a decision and you as a senator go behind to do something contrary, the Senate will suspend you indefinitely.

“So members of the National Assembly themselves should not be partisan on national issues because if the institution called National Assembly collapses, everybody is affected.”

Bob, who represented Akwa Ibom Northeast (Uyo) senatorial district in the red chamber between 2003 and 2011 on the platform of the PDP, called on Nigerians people to put their trust in the PDP as the party was ready to right the wrongs of the ruling party.

He added that Nigerians should have faith in the promises of the party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to restore the economy and bring hope to the nation by voting massively for the PDP in the forthcoming elections.

“This is because the presidential candidate we have is credible enough. The All Progressives Congress, APC, promised that when they take over power that, one dollar will be equal to one naira, prices of food items will come down, prices of petroleum products will come down and unemployment will be reduced; that there will be industrialization and improvement in electricity supply, but today these things are not in place.

“We are campaigning everywhere to ensure victory for Atiku. He has said he will restructure Nigeria and bring peace to the North East and other part of the country and I believe him because he has the capacity to do that.”

He dismissed the fear that the APC will win the forthcoming general election in Akwa Ibom, adding that Senator Godswill Akpabio, Obong Nsima Ekere, Senator Ita Enang among others put together cannot wrest the state from the firm control of the PDP.

He also assured that the wishes of the people will prevail over federal might, adding that, “Federal might will not work in Akwa Ibom because the will of the people must prevail.”