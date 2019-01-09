Bizmen to address industry issues at Nigeria Retail Outlook

The Retail Roundtable, a body made up of business owner, senior managers in retail supporting organisation and retail industry stalwarts is set to organise The Nigeria Retail Business Outlook 2019 with the theme, “Building the Appetite for Sustainable Growth” to discuss key issues that would shape the growth and development of retail business in 2019 and beyond.

The quarterly event which hold on January 17, 2019 in Lagos, would feature a seasoned speaker of repute, Dr. Doyin Salami as the Keynote Speaker and other experts to lead the discussions in a serene atmosphere.

A statement by Bervidson Group, organiser of the event said: “The quarterly event will address pertinent issues about current and future retail business outlook and best practices within the organisations for sustainable growth and development.’’

