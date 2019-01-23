Bishop Ezeofor charges the rich to assist in building churches, dedicates church in Umunze

BY ANAYO OKOLI

UMUAHIA- IT was joy and praise-singing galore among the members of the Anglican Church in Umunze, Orumba South Council Area of Anambra State, when St. Paul’s Anglican Church in the town was dedicated to God by the Anglican Bishop of Aguata Diocese, Rt. Rev. Samuel Ezeofor.

In particular, the sleepy Uroro village, the host of the beautiful edifice, built and furnished with the assistance of members of the church, was agog as it witnessed a beehive of activities put together for the event.

Performing the dedication, an elated Bishop Ezeofor commended members of the church, especially those who donated generously, for their steadfastness in ensuring that the church was completed and ready for dedication.

Ezeofor also charged affluent individuals in the society to assist in building the house of God in their various communities, saying such gesture would help in the development of their communities both morally and in the area of infrastructure.

The Bishop, during the pastoral visit, said it was a privilege to have a church in a community because of the blessings that follow it, pointing out that no community with a church ever regrets its presence because of the good things that come with it.

Describing the church as a place where the presence of God always dwells among His people, Bishop Ezeofor stressed the need for the sanctity of the church to be maintained.

He noted that Africa as a continent has always been in God’s map and noted that when Jesus Christ was born in Bethlehem, He was sent to Egypt on God’s instruction to save Him from being killed by King Herod during his infancy. He called on Africans to always maintain their position in God’s map by abstaining from idolatry and other acts that will bring God’s wrath upon them .

While dedicating the new Saint Paul’s Church, Bishop Ezeofor urged Christians to enter the year 2019 with great vision and expectations.

In a remark, the chairman of the dedication committee, Chief Humphrey Okoli expressed joy over the dedication of the church, and also expressed the hope that the dedication of the Church would open more windows for evangelism in the area.

He also praised the resilience of members of the church who despite the economic hardship in the country, worked hard to ensure the completion of the church.

In his own remarks, the Vicar of the Church, Reverend Ebenezer

Okpalaotubelu commended the church members for their effort to see the church completed and dedicated and called for more synergy between the laity and the clergy for enhanced evangelism.

The dignitaries who graced the occasion include past vicars of the church, Chief Joseph Okoli, Ikechukwu Nkemka, Princess Chinwe Nnabuife, Sir Benjamin Nwafor, Emeka Iloka, Emerlson Okoli, Engr. Ezekiel Iheazor, Innocent Nnabuife, among others.