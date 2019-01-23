Biafra now a household name – Uwazuruike

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

The protagonist of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, and Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has expressed happiness that Biafra has become a household name within and outside Nigeria.

Uwazuruike, who made his feelings known while addressing his acolytes in Owerri, recalled that it was a taboo 20 years ago, for anybody to mention the name, Biafra.

“We are on the verge of achieving our dream of an independent Biafra. Before I started the Biafra struggle for independence in 1999, one could only mention Biafra inside his or her kitchen or parlour”, Uwazuruike said.

He was pleased that “today, it is no longer an abominable issue because the name Biafra is being discussed all over the world among the different groups, nations and associations at home and in

Diaspora meetings, to talk about what I started 20 years ago”.

Uwazuruike expressed his joy that those persons who could only mention Biafra in their kitchens and parlours, are now boldly taking about Biafra in government offices, schools, churches and even in police stations and motor parks.

Chief Uwazuruike further stressed that 2018 was a good year for the Biafra movement, pointing out that “major events shall happen in 2019 that would likely lead to the rising of a full fledged Biafra nation and the gradual split of the most populous black country in Africa”.