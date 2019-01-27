BHM’s Ayeni Adekunle named as ‘Social Media Week’ Lagos panelist

Leading Public Relations Consultant, Pop Culture Enthusiast and Founder/CEO of BHM Group, Ayeni Adekunle, is set to join other notable names as they explore issues relating to how entertainment and consumer experiences have helped shape the African narrative from a positive perspective at the forthcoming Social Media Week Lagos this February.

Ayeni will be joined on the panel by Advertising guru, Steve Babaeko; Comedian, Basketmouth; Channel Manager, MTVbase, Solafunmi Oyeneye and Talent Manager, Ernest Audu. They will be discussing “Music, Content & Consumer Experiences Changing The African Narrative” during the session that will be hosted by MTVBase presenter, Folu Storms.

Speaking on his nomination as a panelist, Ayeni said, “I look forward to exploring the discussion around new technology and the disruption of the consumer media industry, especially in the face of changing perception, where consumer experiences are helping to shape the new narrative.”

Also speaking on the upcoming event, convener of Social Media Week, Toby Daniels said, “The stories we tell, consume and share have the potential to shape who we are and what we become. The number of social media users worldwide in 2018 was 3.2 billion, up 13 percent of previous year. By 2020 almost 5 billion people will be connected. Given its scale, social media has become the world’s most influential storytelling platform. Whatever form they take, the stories we tell through social media have the power to reach and influence more than 60% of people on the planet.”

Social Media Week Lagos is an annual week-long conference, and the focus for 2019 is “STORIES: With Great Influence Comes Great Responsibility”.

Lagos Film Academy’s $5,000 ‘Film For Life Project’ Film ‘Choices’ set to premiere

MTV Shuga and the Johnsons star Olumide Oworu is starring as the lead character in the upcoming short film ‘Choices’, the third ‘Film for Life Project’ of the Lagos Film Academy (LFA), in association with the Global Philanthropy Alliance (GPA).

It will be recalled that LFA selected three young aspiring filmmakers, who will have the opportunity to make a short film directed at impacting social change, themed in this edition, is a storyline around the upcoming 2019 general elections in Nigeria.

Baridakara Nwilene, the team producer who is from Rivers State, Alfa Faruk Umar, the team writer from Nassarawa State, and Joshua Tostso, the team director from Delta State; have now made their short film, titled ‘Choices’, and it is set to premiere globally and digitally on all forms of online media.

The short film stars Olumide Oworu (The Johnsons, MTV Shuga) in the lead role of Tega, Tessy Brown (Sophia, The Lost Heir) as Tega’s mom Barile, and Ikponwosa Gold (Dominoes, Wetin Dey, Confusion Na Wa, Oga Bolaji) as Tega’s father Efe. Heavens Obule and Idoko Gold star as the younger versions of Tega.

Founder of LFA Chris Ihidero has noted, “It is also important for us to make an impact with the short film that will be made, with the grant gotten from Global Philanthropy Alliance. The upcoming election is a major social happening in Nigeria, hence the need to play our parts with the story that will be told.

Jamie Passon Brooks, the Executive Director, Global Philanthropy Alliance (GPA), has said that the film is “brilliant and impactful. The message is clear, and the photography is beautiful”. She also notes that “GPA is proud to support young, talented Africans as they pursue their dream and in doing so, strive to create a peaceful society.”