BHC expresses serious concern over suspension of Chief Justice of Nigeria

By Vera Anyagafu

The British High Commission has expressed serious concern over the suspension of Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, saying it has heard a wide range of credible and independent voices, including in the Nigerian legal profession and civil society organisations, whom, it said, have expressed concern over the constitutionality of the executive branch’s suspension of the chief officer of the judiciary.

According to statement, “the British High Commission, respects Nigeria’s sovereign authority and its right to adjudicate on constitutional provisions but as friends of the Nigerian people, we are compelled to observe that the timing of this action, so close to national elections, gives cause for concern. It risks affecting both domestic and international perceptions on the credibility of the forthcoming elections.”

Also, along with other members of the international community, the BHC is following situational developments very closely.

We encourage all actors to maintain calm and address the concerns raised by this development through due process, demonstrating their commitment to respecting the constitution and the impartial administration of the rule of law. We further urge them to take steps to ensure that elections take place in an environment conducive to a free, fair and peaceful process.