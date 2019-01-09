Breaking News
#BeyondFakeNews: Nigerian may start World War III through fake news – Soyinka

On 12:42 pm by Victor Ogunyinka

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has warned that fake news could be so dangerous and it could lead to a world war, which might be started by a Nigerian.
Professor Soyinka, speaking at the BBC News symposium in Abuja on the theme ‘Countering Fake News’ said he had been a victim of fake news himself ranging from being pronounced dead to having several quotes attributed to him.

“I’ve said this before that fake news may cause World War III and the fake news will be started by a Nigerian.”

 


