BeyondFakeNews: Nigerian may start World War III through fake news – Soyinka

Victor Ogunyinka

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has warned that fake news could be so dangerous and it could lead to a world war, which might be started by a Nigerian.

Professor Soyinka, speaking at the BBC News symposium in Abuja on the theme ‘Countering Fake News’ said he had been a victim of fake news himself ranging from being pronounced dead to having several quotes attributed to him.

“I’ve said this before that fake news may cause World War III and the fake news will be started by a Nigerian.”

VIDEO: Wole Soyinka speaks on being a serial victim of Fake News: from being reported dead several times to having fake quotes attributed to him. #BeyondFakeNews pic.twitter.com/4v76CmlUUu — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) January 9, 2019

On passing legislation to address #fakenews, Professor Wole Soyinka, argues that Nigeria has sufficient laws to counter the purveyors of fake news. #BeyondFakeNews pic.twitter.com/IwF3QvMjfA — Ayo (@AyooAkanji) January 9, 2019

Wole Soyinka has tracked down one of his own faked Facebook profiles to Poland – it had a FB authentication – after legal challenge the owner said it was a ‘tribute to the literary icon…’ #beyondfakenews #abuja pic.twitter.com/ZnJcMIf0RI — Jamie Angus (@grvlx001) January 9, 2019