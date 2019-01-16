Betty Akeredolu commences 10day medical treatment in Ondo

AKURE – A United Statesnof America based medical team from the University of California, San Diego, known as Sharing Hope Medical Mission has arrived Akure, Ondo State, for a 10 day Medical intervention across the state.



Receiving the medical experts at her office, the First Lady of Ondo State, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu expressed happiness on their visit which, according to her, is an entry point to a good and lasting relationship between Ondo State and the team from the University of California.

She also used the medium to solicit the partnership of the University of California for Cancer care in Ondo State especially in the area of research.

Responding, the leader of the delegation, Emeka Anyanwu, said they were in the state on the invitation of Mrs Akeredolu in response to her advocacy for health intervention in Ondo State.



The Nigerian-born American also said that his team, which is committed to medical missions in Africa, is ever ready to deliver lectures, clinical hospital support and capacity building in partnership with UNIMEDTH, and carry out need assessment at some chosen medical facilities in Ondo State. The group comprises of specialists across the branches of medicine.



Also speaking, the Chief Medical Director of Ondo State University of Medical Science Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Dr Ige Oluwole, said that they are ready to partner with the development partners to give the people of Ondo State the best they deserve, and expressed hope that there will be a symbiotic sharing of knowledge between them.