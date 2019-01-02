Better to be an atheist than a hypocritical Christian – Pope

Pope Francis, on Wednesday during his general audience in the Vatican, has criticised hypocrites in the Catholic Church.

“How often do we see the scandal of these people who go to church and are there every day, and then they lead a life in which they hate others or talk badly about other people?

“Better not to go to church: Live like an atheist,’’ Francis said.

During the audience, the Argentinian leader of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholic faithful demonstrated his ability to connect with ordinary people.

He, however, received members of the Cuban National Circus, while he laughed with the dancing artists and balanced a football on his fingertip. (dpa/NAN)