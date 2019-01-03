Benue Police arrest man, 21, with 26 mobile phones

The Benue Police Command has arrested one Godwin Raphael, 21, with 26 brands of mobile phones, a locally made pistol and other items in Otukpo Local Government Area.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Moses Yamu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Makurdi, that Raphael was arrested on Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) following an intelligence tip-off.

Yamu said that the Police arrested Raphael with 26 mobile phones, a locally made pistol, 3 live cartridges and one plasma television; adding that he was in the company of other criminals, who escaped and were still at large.

He disclosed that the Command also arrested 11 suspected cultists at the point of initiations in Wadata, Makurdi on Dec. 26, during its routine raid.

The spokesman said the command had on the night of Dec. 26 arrested four suspected armed robbers who were in a Toyota Corolla car with a locally made pistol and one live cartridge in Ado Local Government.

He named the suspects as: Monday Igbo, Moses Abbah, Friday Oguche and Godwin Ochigbo.

Yamu further disclosed that four members of the Red Skin Confraternity cult were arrested in Otukpo on Dec. 27, with a local pistol, 2 cartridges, a big bottle of dry gin, and 60 wraps of suspected Indian hemp (cannabis).

The PPRO further disclosed that one person was arrested in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area for causing grievous hurt.

He explained that the suspect had on Dec. 25, shot somebody at a bar in Katsina-Ala after an argument. (NAN)