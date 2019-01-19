Benjamin, ABP leader, decries youths neglect in politics

By Clifford Ndujihe

NATIONAL Leader of the All Blending Party, Mr. Samson Benjamin, has decried what he described as neglecting of youths and canvassed greater participation of the Nigerian youth in politics.

Benjamin regretted that for the greater part of Nigeria’s political life, the Youths had been completely sidelined, he said the error has denied the nation the necessary energy that should drive the country’s development.

NMA holds debate for gov candidates in Lagos

He made this position known in Badagry when he presented various candidates of the ABP who are contesting for various elective positions in Badagry to Oba Akran of Badagry, His Royal Highness, Oba Aholu Menu Toyi and the Alapa of Apa, His Royal Highness, Oba Oyekan Adekanmi Ilufemiloye, at their palaces for royal blessing.

The candidates included Gantin Bose Veronica, Basit Senapon Badaru and Agosa Elizabeth Umoru for Badagry Federal Constituency and Badagry State constituencies one and two, respectively.

He said that, if elected the ABP will ensure that the Nigerian youth is given his rightful place in the country’s political space, adding that the young ages of the party’s candidates testify to its belief and confidence in the Nigerian youth.

Oba of Benin tasks new Edo security chiefs on professionalism

He regretted that “Nigeria has continued to recycle the same crop of leaders over the years without moving forward” and called on the people of Badagry to vote for ABP’s candidates in the forthcoming polls.