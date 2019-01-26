Benin tanker fire: Obaseki commends rescue team, condoles with victims

…proffers rail transportation for flammable products

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commended the gallantry of the rescue team that responded to the tanker fire caused by a collision involving a diesel-laden tanker and an Audi car in the University of Benin (UNIBEN) axis of the Benin-Lagos Expressway.



In a statement, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, quoted the governor as saying that “the incident was regrettable.”

According to him, “the governor is deeply saddened by the incident. He expressed his condolences with the families of the dead and prayed for the quick recovery of those who are hospitalised.

“Worthy of mention is the gallantry of the rescue team comprising fire service officials from the Army School of Supply and Transport Barracks, the University of Benin and the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC). They showed bravery, which must be commended.”

Osagie said the preliminary reports on the incident showed that one of the vehicles involved in the incident was driving against traffic, calling on road users to abide by traffic rules.

Noting that the state government was particularly concerned about the fire incident and the attendant impact on other road users, he said, “the governor proposes that highly flammable products be moved by rail transportation, pipeline or at night when there is light vehicular traffic.”

The governor’s aide extended the state government’s condolences with the families of the affected victims, and wished those still receiving treatment, quick recovery.