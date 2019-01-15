Be prepared to save Ogoniland, MOSOP leader charges followers

Factional President of Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, has charged Ogoni people to be prepared to save the Ogoni nation.

Addressing members of MOSOP Steering Committee at the international head office of MOSOP in Bori, Ogoniland, Rivers State, Nsuke said he was confident that the new team of MOSOP executives and affiliate heads could save the Ogoni nation from discrimination and the massive pollution of over 50 years.

According to Nsuke, “it doesn’t matter how much lies our detractors spread about us. I am confident we can save Ogoniland. If you see what I see, you will understand what I mean when I say that we can save Ogoniland.

“We have a huge task, because today over 50 persons die weekly in the coastal communities in Gokana alone and all that Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, is doing is scam.

“There is no way you can commence such a massive exercise without providing an alternative source of drinking water.

“The UNEP report said there should be an integrated soil management centre in place to manage the wastes from the sites, but HYPREP wants to turn our communities into dumping sites and we will resist that very strongly.

“There is nothing HYPREP is doing that is different from what Shell had done to us and that is what the UNEP report condemned.”