Be fair, professional, APGA tasks Acting I-G

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has urged Acting Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu to adhere to his promise to serve with fairness and professionalism.

Dr Victor Oye, National Chairman of APGA, made the call while congratulating Adamu on his elevation in Awka on Wednesday.

Oye who lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for doing the needful by approving the retirement of former I-G Abubakar Idris, said the nation must go on.

He urged Adamu to discharge his duties as the highest law enforcement officer with utmost discipline, integrity and professionalism.

“The constitution of the country empowers the President to appoint any member of the force as I-G and he has done that.

“APGA congratulates the new I-G and charge him to be professional, fair and just in executing his duties.

“We did not appoint him but we believe that he will work very hard to enthrone a regime of decency, professionalism and fairness.

“Moreover he should be answerable to Mr President who appoint him because he is the Commander in Chief,” he said.

Oye said he has implicit confidence in the Nigeria Police Force, adding that he has no fear about its role in the forthcoming election.

The national chairman said the former I-G did his best within the condition under which he operated, expressing hope that the new helmsman would do better.

He said people should commend those who did well in their own right.

“I have no fear that the police will be efficient and professional during the general election, I congratulate the President for doing what the constitution has stipulated.

“The former I-G did his best given the circumstance under which he served, we should not criticise everything,” he said.(NAN)