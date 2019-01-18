Barca face disqualification from Copa del Rey

According to Spanish daily El Mundo, Barcelona played with an ineligible player against Levante in their first leg Copa del Rey match against Levante last week (Barcelona lost 2-1). The return fixture is this evening, Thursday.

Defender Juan Brandáriz, better known as Chumi, was in Valverde’s starting XI for Barça, however he was at that point suspended from playing due to his disciplinary record with Barcelona B. According to the disciplinary code in Spain, players cannot play for their first team if they are suspended with a lower team until the punishment has finished.