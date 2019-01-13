Banking sector will record robust year-end result — Magnartis Finance boss

Seyi Abe, the Managing Director of Magnartis Finance & Investment Ltd, in this interview, spoke on activities in the equities market in 2018, saying that there is possibility of a rebound if a credible election holds. Excerpt:

By Nkiruka Nnorom

WHAT is your view on the equities market performance in 2018?

The equities market closed negative at over 17 percent. The negative performance is in line with global stock markets, but Nigeria’s situation was worsened because of the fact that we were approaching election and we are on it now.

Apart from the fact that we have internal issues, investors, especially foreign investors, were not ready to touch our assets because they were uncertain of the outcome of the election.

I think the stock market will remain the way it is now until we are able to conduct a credible election. If we are not able to conduct credible election, the situation will remain like this, meaning that the equities market will remain in negative mood for sometime if the upcoming election is not credible enough to lift investors’ confidence.

Financial performance

Also, the earning season will open up a lot of activities starting from February when we will start seeing the financial performance of these companies.

Apart from the upcoming election you mentioned that contributed to the negative performance of the equities market in 2018, what other domestic or global issues helped to shape the market last year?

I did mention that globally, stock markets performed woefully, although it could be a contagion effect from US and European markets.

As I speak now, the US market has started picking up and that is supposed to affect our own domestic market as well, but due to the upcoming election, that has not happened.

What is your projection in terms of market performance this year and what should investors expect?

For me, I think that we are going to have better market this year, but that again will depend on the outcome of the election.

Which sectors do you suggest for investors to look out for and what is your advise for investors that have moved their portfolio to fixed income assets?

Investors should watch out for the banking sector. Most of the stocks are trading below their book value now, so I think it is a good time to invest.

The banking sector has also been the most active sector in the market. With we what we have seen for the third quarter, we expect a very good year end performance in the sector.

For investors that exited equities for the fixed income market, they just wanted higher return. You know, in Nigeria, there is an aberration. If the government is taking money from the public at an interest rate of 16.5 percent, is it not an aberration? It shows that there is a serious problem in the economy and investors will catch-in on that opportunity. So, wherever the yield is high, investors will go there, except for people that have to balance their portfolio with equities, fixed income, real estate and others. If the earning season starts and we have good results from the quoted companies, the investors will come back.

What is the update on the plan by the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, CIS, to train and prepare dealing members for international exposures?

It is work in progress; we are training our stockbrokers to be able to compete in the international market. If you look at the market, we have foreign institutional investors investing in our market. So, because the market has been opened up, it is only good to make our brokers relevant in other markets as well.

Also, we just have to operate in the international standard, we need to upgrade to international standard. If you look at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, they have upgraded to global best practice.

So, if the providers of the platform are moving towards global best practice, it is better we prepare our operators as well for that global best practice and operation.

That is what we are doing. Again, we need to prepare our brokers for trading sophisticated instruments like derivatives in the market.

Could you explain what the collaboration between Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment, United Kingdom with CIS all about?

Like I said, the collaboration is to prepare our brokers for the international market, international market in the sense that we have looked at best practices in the world and so we are trying to prepare our brokers so that they can compete effectively with their counterparts in other parts of the world in terms of knowledge, manpower and capacity. So, even in our profession, you can see that we have set out to repeal the law establishing the chartered institute of stockbrokers and enact another law called Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment, CISI, just like the one you have in UK and the United States of America and this one provides for professionalism across all instruments whether you are FX dealer, commodity dealer, stock dealer, bond dealer or Treasury Bill dealer which is the way it is abroad.

So, the first thing we have set out to do is to collaborate with CISI UK so that we can share their experience and pattern our operations in their way as well.