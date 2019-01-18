Bank PHB Collapse: FG slams corruption allegation against Atiku

—Accuses him of N156m slush fund

—Says not perturbed over US trip

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Federal Government on Friday alleged that the former Vice President and the Peoples Democratic Presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has questions to answer over the collapse of the Bank PHB.

The Federal Government specifically accused the PDP Presidential candidate of benefiting from N156 million slush funds through Claremont Management Services Account on 13th January, 2009.

Besides, the Federal Government said it was not perturbed over the former Vice President’s visit to the United States, adding that “If he likes he can stay there and obtain the American Green Card.”

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who briefed State House correspondents at the presidential villa, Abuja, urged Alhaji Abubakar to explain his involvement in the alleged ‘slush funds’ and the collapse of Bank PHB.

Reacting to the recent visit by the PDP presidential candidate to the United States of America, the government spokesman said he (Atiku) should return to the country and explain to Nigerians his role in the bankrupt of Bank PHB now Key Stone Bank.

He said though his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari was not perturbed by Atiku’s US visit, he should hurry back to defend his position in the huge corruption that led to the collapse of the bank.

The information minister had earlier raised concern on plans by the United State government to issue a visa to the PDP presidential candidate.

According to him, granting a visa to Atiku who has not traveled the US in the past twelve years will mean his endorsement for the 2019 general election.

In 2009, he said that a memo was raised for the issuance and payment of N156 million to Claremont Management Services Account.

He said the onus, was on Atiku to exonerate himself.