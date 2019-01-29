Balong 5000: Huawei’s new tech spins fastest wireless connections

By Prince Osuagwu

Now, the teeming customers of global information and communications technology, ICT, Huawei, have reasons to be happy as the ICT solutions provider said it has unveiled fastest wireless connections for their smartphones, homes and offices with the introduction of 5G multi-mode chipset, Balong 5000 along with the first commercial 5G device powered by it, the Huawei 5G CPE Pro.

It said Balong 5000 officially unlocks the 5G era. While the chipset supports a broad range of 5G products in addition to smartphones, including home broadband devices, vehicle-mounted devices, and 5G modules. It will provide consumers with a brand new 5G experience across multiple scenarios.

CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, Richard Yu, said the Balong 5000 will open up a whole new world to consumers.

He said: “It will enable everything to sense, and will provide the high-speed connections needed for pervasive intelligence. Powered by the Balong 5000, the Huawei 5G CPE Pro enables consumers to access networks more freely and enjoy an incredibly fast connected experience. Huawei has an integrated set of capabilities across chips, devices, cloud services, and networks. Building on these strengths, as the leader of the 5G era, we will bring an inspired, intelligent experience to global consumers in every aspect of their lives.”

With a small form factor and high degree of integration, the product supports 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G on a single chip. It effectively reduces latency and power consumption when exchanging data between different modes, and will significantly enhance user experience in the early stages of commercial 5G deployment. It marks a significant step forward for the Balong series of chipsets.