Bagudu launches Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem with N20m

Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi has launched the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem with the sum of N20 million.

Bagudu disclosed this in Government House, Birnin Kebbi, on Thursday.

Bagudu said the Remembrance Day was a significant annual event organised to honour members of the Nigerian Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives to the country.

“The Kebbi State Government is contributing the sum of N20 million for the launch of armed forces Remembrance Day emblem and additional N10 million for their welfare.

“ We would like to remember our armed forces especially today, and thank our fallen heroes who died fighting for Nigeria.

“ We owe a debt of gratitude to our armed forces who sacrificed everything so that we could be free. And we commit ourselves to upholding the ideals for which patriots had fought and died.

The State Chairman of Nigeria Legion Association, Alhaji Umar Garba, commended the Kebbi Government for providing welfare services for the legion and the fallen heroes across the 21 local governments in the state.

Garba said the objective of this occasion was to remember the fallen heroes who fought and lost their lives in the first, Second World War, civil war and fight against insurgency in the country.

He added that 2,414 members of ex- service men and women of Nigeria legion members in the state were strongly behind the current administration.

The chairman appealed to the state government to help the association with vehicle and state secretariat for the members.