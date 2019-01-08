Badamasi to set up multi-billion naira healthcare centre in host communities

Alhaji Shehu Badamasi, Managing Director of Tanzila Petroleum Company, indigenous company, has expressed commitment to the aspirations of stakeholders in its areas of operations.

Shehu Badamasi disclosed this while speaking to newsmen on his activities in the Oil and Gas.

He stated that in his resolve to ensure Nigerians across every strata enjoy quality services, the company will create a conducive atmosphere where it will open a multi-billion naira healthcare centre that will offer one-stop diagnostic solution services with state-of-the-art medical equipment.

“Apart from this, Badamasi is also involved in several philanthropic activities. He has also employed and sponsored indigenes of his community on various programmes.

Badamasi who has passion for humanity is not new to sponsoring individuals for medical services.

In another development, OGEES, in a report on its reach conducted on the oil industry and presented at a stakeholders’ workshop in Abuja, also stated that there was need to clarify and streamline the functions of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), to enable it carry out its functions effectively in this regard.

According to the report, the implementation of the regulatory framework for environmental protection in the Nigerian oil and gas sector was still very weak despite the existence of a rich set of regulations contained in the Environment Guidelines and Standards for the Petroleum Industry in Nigeria EGASPIN

The research was conducted by a team including the OGEES institute of the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti.

EGASPIN is a set of regulations that was initiated by the DPR to govern health safety and environment (HSE) activities in the oil and gas industry.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ workshop to validate the findings of the research team, the Executive Director of the OGEES Institute, Mr. Damilola Olawuyi said the team did a comparative assessment of the environmental framework in the oil and gas sector especially whether EGASPIN complies with international best practices, adding that the assessment found that EGASPIN was rich but implementation was the weakest link.