Backlash for Bobrisky for insulting Odunlade Adekola

Nigerian cross dresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky may have irrevocably crossed the line with many Yoruba actors for publicly insulting one of their idols in the person of Odunlade Adekola, after the gangling actor took some swipes at the male Barbie for being a male trying to pass himself off as a female.

In a viral video, Odunlade had called out Bobrisky, making a mockery of his celebrated lifestyle as a male trying to live his life as a female. In his usual comical manner, the actor made all sorts of gestures to mimic Bobrisky’s mannerisms and joking that the cross dresser has truly brought to fore the mantra that whatever a woman can do a man can do better.

Known for his temper tantrums, the Ogun State-born cross dresser wasted no time in replying the actor, calling him names and hurling all sorts of insults at him.

His post: “This man in this video is a Yoruba actor with empty brain like fish net. Let me start from when this thing with a wide mouth like female she-goat got admission at the University of Lagos in old age. I was in my final year in school then when this brother got admitted to UNILAG for adult learning. Now the senseless idiot don hear small English nobody will hear word again. Now bros, let me send you back to that Abeokuta you live. You are talking about Bobrisky who dresses like a female?have you finished training all your bastard children your workers have for you secretly? Next time try and put more effort in your career instead of you coming out like grown ape to pull other people’s hustle down. I repeat 2019 if you don’t mind your business I will show you road to your village.”

In what seems like a tidal wave of reactions, Yoruba actors strongly objected to the disrespect shown to the Glo ambassador by the ‘nobody’ Bobrisky. In fact one would have thought Friday, January 25, 2019 was the actor’s birthday as many posted his picture on their Instagram pages with strongly worded messages to Bobrisky.

Actress, Motilola said, “If you keep quiet about this, we will all be here when he will come for our fathers. I respect you and if anyone is brainless, it’s the one who doesn’t know his/her gender,”

Another actress, Ferrari Tonia Okoro didn’t hide her feelings either. Posting the picture of the actor she said, “Uncle Odun is highly respected in our world. He’s humble, jovial and respects himself. He is the Ijele of the Indiustry. You come for him, you come for us. @bobrisky222 you killed yourself coming for him. So, because you shake waist and cross dress gives you the visa to insult him? A maa ba tie je”.

Bobrisky has since taken down his post, probably after realising he has stepped on the toes of many of his fans but none of the Yoruba actors who responded have taken down their post.