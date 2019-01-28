Ayade’s aide appeals for calm over renewed crisis in C-River, Ebonyi communities

By Emma Una

CALABAR—Special Assistant to Cross River State Governor on Security, Mr Friday Eji, has called for calm between the warring communities of Ukelle in Cross River and their Izzi neighbours in Ebonyi State, following skirmishes in the area, weekend.

He said fighting between the two communities left four people from both sides dead, a situation he said does not augur well for the efforts so far made to restore normalcy between the warring communities.

Eji said Governor Ben Ayade and his Ebonyi State counterpart have held several meetings to broker peace between the warring communities, yet skirmishes have continued to occur in the area, leading to continued killings and destruction of property.

He said: “We commend Governor Ayade on his plans to work towards the establishment of a Mobile Police barracks in the crisis area, which will go a long way in restoring peace to the zone.

“While we await National Boundary Commission, NBC, to delineate the border between the two communities, we appreciate efforts by the governor to work towards the establishment of the Mobile Police barracks in the area.”

Eji said the governor, as a man of peace, intervened for peace to be restored between the Wanikade and Wanihem communities and would also do same in the Izzi –Ukelle border crisis.