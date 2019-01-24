Ayade sets up task force against illegal task collectors

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—Cross River State Government has set up a task force to check the activities of illegal task collectors, who have in many ways diverted state funds into private pockets.

It also said that it now generates between N1.5 billion and N3 .5 billion monthly as against the less than N1bn it generated previous years.

Briefing newsmen, yesterday, in Calabar, the Chairman of Cross River Internal Revenue, Mr. Akapanke Ogar said as part of the achievement made but the board they have passed the threshold of N1billion.

Ogar said Governor Ben Ayade inaugurated the task force to check the menace of illegal task collectors which has become a source of worry as the actions of these miscreants depletes the revenue of the state because of diversion of funds into private pocket.

His words: “Although the N3.5 billion is not the average internally generated revenue, IGR, but averagely we have been fluctuating between N1.5bn to N3.5 billion in some months but we have never gone below N1.5 billionn.

“We have been sustaining the state’s internally generated revenue, IGR, consistently above the N1bn threshold even though it has not been consistently remained at N3.5bn.

“We want the people to know that voluntary compliance to payment of tax is essential for the growth and development of the economy. Before now it used to be between N700million to N800m but we are making a lot of progress.

“There are so many illegal levies and taxes being collected by illegal tax collectors and we are trying as much as possible to sensitize the public to be on the lookout and at alert always because many of those tax collectors are illegal.

“The task force recently set up by Governor Ayade is in a bid to check all leakages and illegal task collectors who by their action divert government revenue into private pocket as well as extort money from the public.”