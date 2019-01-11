Ayade pledges to handover to South in 2023

By Ike Uchechukwu

Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade has promised to hand over power to the Southern senatorial district in 2023 when his tenure comes to an end.

Ayade also explained that the next elections would be more about the peace of the state, wondering why some politicians were taking actions that are inimical to the state’s socio-polity.

The governor said this, yesterday, while welcoming a former Attorney-General of the state and deputy governorship candidate of the Labor Party, LP, in the 2015, Mrs. Nella Rabana, SAN, as she returned to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Ayade said: “Any man who says that he will take another man’s turn is not a good person. It is the turn of the North and for you from the South; you know that in four year’s time, you are the one to produce the governor.”

If you allow it to go to the Central, it means that you are extending your stay out of office for another 20 years because you have been out for almost 16 as it were, if you add my total tenure.

“So, it is for good to know that what Mrs. Rabana said today that she returned because for her it is an existential battle, it is about a good governor who has done so well.”

Speaking earlier, Mrs. Rabana explained that her reason for returning to the PDP was because she was an advocate of the interest of her constituents and having seen the performance of the governor, it was only fitting that she returned and support his re-election bid.

Her words: “I was not enticed out of PDP, it was a decision that I made and why did I make that decision? I felt that the interests of the people and the community that I belonged were not served and I left.

“I moved to Labour, but at the same time, I have always said and will continue to say, my state comes first. It is above and should be above all other interests. As a result, when the announcement happened, I said it is God who enthroned and if He has enthroned someone, that is who I will recognise, full stop and who was it? Professor Ben Ayade.”