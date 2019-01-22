Ayade excites residents in 5 C’River LGAs with Nfom-Obudu road dualisation

By Ikechukwu Uche

YALA- RESIDENTS of Yala, Ogoja, Obudu, Bekwarra and Obaliku Local Government Areas in Northern Senatorial District of Cross River State, are delighted about the dualisation of the 147 km Mfom –Obudu Road, which cuts across the five local government areas by the Governor Ben Ayade administration.

Edo govt tasks 26 intending Christian Pilgrims to be good ambassadors

The people are especially happy about the dualisation because citizens in other parts had used the deplorable condition of the road, which they describe as ‘powder road’ to mock them.

104-year-old Pa Phillip Odey, said: “I witnessed the construction of the road during the colonial days as a very young boy, I will be 104 soon, so I can tell you exactly what happened. We were together with Afikpo, now in present day Ebonyi State, at that time we were all under Ogoja Province, but growing population changed everything.”

One of the villagers, Mrs. Matilda Oke, who saluted the guts, courage and determination of the state government to take up a project that many considered unrealistic and impossible, asserted: “We were forgotten and treated like nonentities until this administration came.

“A lot of people mocked us and called our road “powder road” because of the kind of heavy dust that it generated during the dry season and mud it produced when the rains came,” she added.

Another resident, 46-year-old Anthony Adie, whose drinking joint along the road was pulled down to pave way for the project, said despite the discomfort and inconveniences, he was confident that the road would be completed.

Timothy Adie commended the state government for the dualisation, saying that the areas have witnessed tremendous population explosion and it was necessary to dualise the road to accommodate more vehicles.