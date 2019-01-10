Awaziem keen on loan move to Trabzonspor

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem is keen on a move to Turkish side Trabzonspor following breakthrough in talks with Porto to let him leave on loan this season.

Awaziem is also courting interest from fellow Portuguese side Martimo but who are 15th on the log and battling to beat the drop to the second division but the defender has his mind made up on a move to Turkey.

Since returning from a productive loan spell with Nantes in France last season, the 22 year old hasn’t played a single league game for Porto this season with his appearances coming in the Portuguese Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

So far he has played a combined total of 98 minutes of competitive football this season but that hasn’t stopped clubs from knocking on Porto’s door for a loan deal for Awaziem who has also played three games for the B team who are in the second division.

The recent signing of experienced Portuguese defender Pepe means the Nigerian is now further down the pecking order at the club, hence he will no doubt find it hard to get games and it could see him miss out of a spot in the Super Eagles for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.