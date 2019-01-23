Breaking News
Translate

Award: Itsekiri youths hail Rita Lori-Ogbebor

On 10:29 pmIn News by TonyComments

By Jeremiah Urowayimo

Itsekiri National Youth Council, INYC, has lauded Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor over the lifetime achievement award given to her by Vanguard Newspapers in recognition of her contributions to the development of the Niger Delta region, noting that it was a well-deserved honour.
CHIEF RITA LORI-OGBEBOR

Okowa receives Vanguard’s 2018 Governor of the year award

INYC, in a statement by its President and Secretary,  Oritseweyinmi Agbateyiniro and Appearance Afejuku, said the award was a testimony of Lori-Ogbebor’s advocacy for accountability in governance.

They said:  “Chief Lori-Ogbebor is a woman of her people. The award reflects the true image  of Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor in the region.”


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.