Attempt to corrupt Adamu Adamu brings you trouble – Okebukola

By Dayo Adesulu

Former Secretary, National Universities Commission, NUC, Professor Peter Okebukola has said that the Education Minister, Malam Adamu Adamu is a man of sterling qualities, adding that any attempt by anyone to corrupt him would bring such to trouble.

Okebukola who spoke yesterday to Vanguard against the backdrop of the ongoing financial inducement allegations between the Minister and the sacked TETFund Executive Secretary, Dr. Bichi Baffa said: ”Prepare to be in Malam Adamu Adamu’s trouble if you attempt to corrupt him with money or other inducements.”

He said that the Malam Adamu Adamu that he knows is a man of sterling qualities, an outstanding Minister of Education who has been unrelenting in the implementation of his Ministerial Strategic Plan and not one to be enticed by filthy lucre.

He said: ”Seeking financial inducement through contracts is anathema to his person. Over the last one year, those who are close to him, including myself, marvel at his Spartan life and we share stories of how he relishes giving to others even if he has to stay in penury.

”As chairman of council of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and as attested to by numerous chairpersons of council in the federal university system, the Minister keeps a leprous distance from compromise of the procurement process.”

According to the former Scribe, the ongoing misunderstanding between the Minister and Baffa could be liking to the relationship between mentor and the mentee and between father and son, adding that there are abrasive moments between the duo.