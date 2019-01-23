Atiku’s wife promises fight against child labour, if husband elected

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Mrs. Titi Abubakar has given the assurance that she will end child labour and abuse if Atiku Abubakar is elected as the president of Nigeria in February election.

Mrs Abubakar gave the assurance on Wednesday while canvassing support for her husband in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

She pointed out that her husband would ensure that most basic needs of people would be met to prevent hunger in Nigeria.

The wife of the former vice president said she would use her influence as a first lady to fight child trafficking and child labour which she described as a menace in the country.

Mrs Abubakar said unemployment had pushed a number of youths into criminal activities ,adding that as a job creator and an employer of labour, Atiku would replicate this to turn around the country’s economy.

“Atiku is a job creator, he is an employer of labour and he will replicate this to turn around the country economy.

“This man has been tested and trusted. He was there as the vice president before and he will do it again,” she said

She noted that the present administration in the country had plunged Nigeria into economic crisis, insecurity, massive poverty.

She, however, said Atiku would return Nigeria to an all-inclusive government and expressed optimism that her husband would give priority to restructuring of the country within the first six months of his administration.

She said his experience from the public and private sector would be put into practice. He played a key role.

She urged the people to collect the Permanent Voter Cards saying “This is the visa to send this administration out of office and usher in a new dawn in Nigeria.”

The National Vice Chairman of the party, Eddy Olafeso, assured Mrs Abubakar that Ondo State would be delivered for PDP.

He called on the party members not to relent in their efforts to ensure the emergence of Atiku in February presidential.