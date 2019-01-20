Atiku’s visit to US an exercise in futility — APC secretary

The Northwest Zonal office of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the recent visit of the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to the United State of America (USA) as ”an exercise in futility.”

Alhaji Abdulmanaf Mohammed-Daura,the Zonal Organising Secretary of the ruling party made this known in an interview with newsmen in Daura on Sunday.

He said the visit would not add any political value to the PDP presidential candidate or stop President Muhammadu Buhari from winning the presidential election with wide margin.

According to him, about 85 per cent of the electorates are solidly in support of the re-election Buhari because of his administration’s considerable gains in critical sectors of the national economy.

“Our voters are Nigerians not Americans and are ready to give another mandate to the President.”

Mohammed-Daura further expressed optimism that the APC record overwhelming victory across the 36 States in Nigeria, because “our party has impacted positively nationwide.”

He said the Buhari administration has inaugurated the Baro Inland Water Port in Niger that would generate massive employment and revenue.

He described the Federal Government efforts at transforming infrastructure and agricultural as unprecedented, adding, “many federal roads are being rehabilitated, rail lines reconstructed and security has been maximally restored.”

The zonal organising secretary who doubles as the Katsina State Coordinator of the National Committee for Buhari Support Group, assured that the state would provide two million votes for Buhari and Gov. Masari in the general elections.

He said the party has mapped out strategies towards achieving the projected number of votes through aggressive mobilisation and sensitisation of voters as well as highlighting projects executed and plans for the future.

According to him, Gov. Masari has changed the pattern of governance in Katsina state through his open door policy, accountability and transparency.

He said the administration has made an indelible marks in the critical sectors of the economy especially youth empowerment, agriculture, security, health and road construction.

The organising Secretary called on the electorate to be law abiding before, during and after the forthcoming general elections, stressing.

Mohammed-Daura said there are existing laws to punish perpetrators of electoral violence or malpractice.