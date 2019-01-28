Atiku’s endorsement: Ignore Ohanaeze, Okorocha tells Ndigbo

..Nwodo circumvented Ohanaeze’s constitution —Okechukwu

..Buhari remains best option for Ndigbo —Onu

By Dennis Agbo, Chinonso Alozie & Chinedu Adonu

OWERRI—THE recent endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar by apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has continued to attract reactions from several quarters.

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha and Director General of Voice of Nigeria, DG VON, Osita Okechukwu, yesterday chided the leadership of Ohanaeze led by Chief Nnia Nwodo over its endorsement.

Atiku’s endorsement splits Ohaneze Ndigbo

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo,Okorocha said Atiku’s endorsement “does not have any political value.”

Okorocha laughed at the endorsement of Atiku by Ohanaeze and said that such gesture would result to failure, calling on Ndigbo to ignore the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

“This is also not the first time Ohanaeze has adopted a PDP presidential candidate. It did that in 2015, yet, PDP failed with its presidential candidate, while APC won.

“One would have expected Ohanaeze to exercise caution this time after what happened in 2015.

I won’t step down my campaign-Donald Duke

“Not minding the adoption, President Muhammadu Buhari will win in the South-East and the general election proper. So, Igbos in APC should remain focused and not make the adoption an issue when it is not an issue in all ramifications.”

Nwodo Circumvented Ohanaeze’s constitution to endorse Atiku —Okechukwu

In his reaction, Director General of Voice of Nigeria, DG VON, Mr. Osita Okechukwu accused the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo of skipping laid down rules of the apex Igbo group to endorse Atiku and his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi.

Okechukwu also accused Nwodo of deliberate suspension of Article 10, sub section vi of Ohanaeze constitution to alienate the Ohanaeze General Assembly and made the endorsement.

He stated that if there was any presidential candidate that deserved endorsement, it would have been President Muhammadu Buhari whom he said his re-election would be the nearest route to attain a president of Igbo extraction.

In a statement yesterday, Okechukwu said that most Igbo leaders such as Governor Willy Obiano, Senator Ken Nnamani, Dr. Chris Ngige, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama and a host of other prominent Igbo leaders have been outraged by Ohanaeze’s endorsement of Atiku last week.

APC wasting time, the blind, deaf know Delta is PDP state —Ofoeyeno

He asked: “Where is the collective search, the critical and dispassionate appraisal in Nwodo’s endorsement, when in Rambo style, he deliberately sidelined the General Assembly, which going by Article 10, subsection vi of the Ohanaeze Constitution is the supreme organ of Ohanaeze Ndigbo?

“Variables and indicators were not critically and dispassionately considered. Ime Obi could have first drawn a checklist of Igbo charter of demands and hand over to the two leading contenders, Buhari and Atiku and secondly, convene a General Assembly meeting to decide. This was not done, so why the hurry?”

Onu urges Ndigbo to support Buhari’s re-election

Meanwhile, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonaya Onu, weekend urged Ndigbo to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid, saying it would enable him complete the on-going federal projects in the southeast geo-political zone as well as other parts of the country.

Onu, who is also a former governor of the old Abia State made the call when the leadership of the “True Nigerians For Buhari” group led by its national Coordinator, Nicholas Ajayi, paid him a courtesy visit at his country home, Uburu, Ebonyi State as President Muhammadu Buhari scheduled to visit Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital on January 30 in continuation of his campaign rally.

Atiku’s endorsement: APC chieftain cautions against politicisation of Ohaneze Ndigbo

Onu said: “I am happy that there is an organisation like yours working towards the realisation of President Buhari’s re-election. We will give you every support so that you succeed because your goal and mission are the same with us.

“Buhari took over when our economy depended only on crude oil and natural gas. The president came when the price of crude oil was low and the production of crude oil was low at half a million barrels per day. To this end, the country needs a pragmatic leader like Buhari to preside over its affairs.”