AtikuObi group applauds Appeal court for suspending Onnoghen’s CCT trial

The AtikuObi Vanguard group has commended the Court of Appeal in Abuja for stopping the trial of Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT.

In a statement signed on Friday by the National President Hon. Mrs Oby Nwaogu, the political group commended the Appeal court led by Justice Abdul Aboki for stopping the trial of the CJN, saying that the matter ought not to have been brought before the Code Conduct Tribunal based on the submissions of the CJN.

“As a group, we commend the learned Justices of the Court of Appeal for stopping the trial of the CJN because continuing the trial would have amounted to judicial rascality,” the group said.

“we maintain that the ugly episode was totally unnecessary as it tends to denigrate not only the Judiciary but, also, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; for the sake of our democracy the independence of the judiciary of any nation cannot be overemphasised as the rule of law guarantees the fundamental rights of citizens.

The statement further said, “the continual assault on the judiciary and other arms of government have in no small measure contributed to the stunted growth of the nation’s economy as no country can function well if her judiciary and the legislature are denigrated and held in contempt.

“We therefore commend the Appeal Court for coming to the rescue just as we urge the CCT to obey the Appeal Court ruling by staying all proceedings pending the hearing and determination of the CJN’s application.” the statement read.