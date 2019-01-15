Atiku understands how to fight corruption – Deji of Akure

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom, has stated that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is the true fighter of corruption in Nigeria.

The traditional ruler disclosed this on Monday while receiving the PDP’s candidate and party Chieftains in his Palace in Akure, Ondo State.

According to him, “I’ve heard a lot about Atiku as a very successful businessman. I also learnt he was the brain behind the establishment of EFCC and that shows he understands how to fight corruption. You can’t be corrupt and yet create an institution that will fight corruption.

Speaking on the competency of the former vice president, the Paramount ruler acknowledged that having served as the nation’s number two man, that it shows he has what it takes to govern.

“This is the type of people that Nigeria needs and should be put forward in these times when the economy is going down.

“As traditional rulers, we must be neutral. I’m just saying what I heard about him. If Nigerians think deeply, they should know who to vote for,” he said.

In his response, Atiku faulted the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, for failing to deliver on their promises and made Nigeria the poverty capital of the world.

“They are aware they have not delivered. That is why they cannot willingly come out to campaign. They won’t come to you as we have come talking to you now. I can assure you that we shall focus more attention on youth development by granting them 40% participation in the cabinet when we come to power.

“As for the PDP, we shall continue to uphold traditional institutions and protect the people’s heritage.”

Speaking earlier, the Deputy Chairman of the PDP Campaign Organization for the South and a Chieftain of Akure Kingdom, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, disclosed that Atiku will rescue the dire situation the country is in and restore all lost fortunes.

“I know the people of Ondo State cannot be deceived. We can easily judge the APC by what the government has done in the past three and a half years and that is the best they can give you.

“Atiku Abubakar will rescue the situation and restore the lost fortunes.

“Yorubaland is faced with a lot of challenges under the current administration and we must do things differently by finding a better alternative and voting for someone who knows the challenges and has the interest of the Yoruba people at heart and that person is Atiku Abubakar.”

Among the entourage were PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, the Deputy Chairman; former Governor of Ogun State and PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation (South), Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Senator Bode Olajumoke, former Governor Liyel Imoke, Eddy Olafeso, former Gov. Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Otunba Fasawe, Barrister Eyitayo Jegede.