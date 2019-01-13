Atiku to Nigerians: Don’t allow Buhari to steal your votes

By Nwafor Sunday

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Sunday urged Nigerians to protect their votes, noting that they should not allow the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Muhammadu Buhari to steal their votes.

Atiku Abubakar, who spoke at an interactive session with some youth groups, social media influencers and bloggers in Abuja on Sunday, also lamented that the Buhari administration has wrecked the nation and must be voted out for the nation to thrive again.

The PDP Presidential candidate said the desperate attempts by the Buhari Presidency to manipulate the electoral process, including the foisting of President Buhari’s relation to head the collation of Presidential election results as well as hounding of judicial officers, are all geared to enable President Buhari steal votes in the election.

According to him, “President Buhari has stolen your jobs. He has stolen your rights. Don’t let him steal your votes. They are preparing the ground to steal your votes. I know that Nigerians are ready to ‘Get Nigeria Working Again’, but don’t let President Buhari steal your votes”, he admonished.

The PDP Presidential candidate lamented that the Buhari administration has ruined the nation’s economy, adding that Nigeria has never had it so bad since independence.

“Nigeria has never been in such a bad shape as we have today, not even during the civil war. Things are really bad. We have never had the economy this bad and the nation has not been so insecure as we are under the Buhari administration. That is why we all must work together to rescue our nation and make it work again”, he said.

Atiku Abubakar further urged Nigerians not to despair as he has already perfected templates that would ensure rapid economic recovery, massive employment opportunity and strategic avenues for empowerment of Nigerians in all sectors of life.