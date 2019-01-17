Atiku to meet Nigerian business community in U.S.

Abuja The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar will meet with the Nigerian business community in the U.S., according to a statement by his Media Adviser Paul Ibeh on Thursday.



Abubakar is also expected to meet with U.S. government officials during the visit, Ibeh said in the statement.

According to the media aide, the former vice president arrived in the U.S. at 8:20 p.m. Nigerian time and 4:20 p.m. Washington D.C. time.

“Yesterday, Abubakar met with the business community in Lagos at an interactive session to unveil his plans to get Nigeria working again.

“Thursday morning, he left Abuja accompanied by the Director-General of PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation and Senate President Bukola Saraki for the United States.

“Atiku Abubakar will in the course of his trip hold meetings with the U.S. government officials, the business community and the Nigerian community,” the statement read in part.



Ibeh said the PDP Presidential Candidate was expected to return to the country on Saturday, Jan 19.