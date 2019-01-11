Atiku Support Group embarks on fitness, sensitisation walk

Atiku Support Group on Friday embarked on fitness walk in preparation for the 2019 general election scheduled to begin on Feb. 16.

The Chairman of Coalition of Like Minds Atiku Support Group (CLMASG), Princess Kemi Adesanya, led hundreds of women and youths on the fitness walk to sensitise the electorate ahead of the elections.

The walk which started at exactly 7 a.m. from The Legacy House Maitama, Abuja, to the Atiku Presidential Campaign office in Wuse 2 and back, recorded a large number of women and youth.

The participants were chanting solidarity and victory songs for the PDP Presidential Candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The group was received at the Atiku Presidential Campaign office by Mr Armstrong Adah on behalf of Atiku’s Special Adviser on Youth and Support Groups, Alhaji Aliyu Abbal.

Princess Adesanya had earlier informed the gathering that CLMASG embarked on the walk to keep the support group leaders mentally alert and physically fit for the electioneering task ahead of them.

She charged them to work very hard in evangelising Atiku Abubakar to the door step of the electorate at the grassroots and ensure his successful outing during the forthcoming election.

Princess Adesanya added that the group and its members were working with the aim of delivering their polling unit to Atiku.

In his remark, Mr Adah thanked the participants for their resilience, solidarity and love for Atiku Abubakar, especially at this critical time when efforts were being to make Nigeria walk again.

He urged them to vote and ensure that their votes count.

He also said the only way their vote would count was by ensuring that they wait until results were counted and pasted at the polling boot to the satisfaction of all stakeholders present.

Mr Adah said it would be a wasted efforts if an electorate only voted and left without a little patient for votes to be counted.