Atiku ready to debate Buhari in Daura, Sudan or anywhere – Reno

Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri has said that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is ready to engage President Muhammadu Buhari in a debate anywhere the president wishes including in Daura, Sudan or Aso Rock.

Pastor Omokri also insisted that President Buhari must not dodge the debate by sending his vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to replace him, maintaining that Nigerians will reject such development.

Pastor Omokri made the statement in a series of tweets on Friday.

According to Omokri, Atiku had informed him that he was ready to debate Buhari anywhere the president deems fit.

Pastor Omokri also said that Mr. Peter Obi, who is the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s presidential running mate to Atiku Bubakar, won his counterpart, Yemi Osinbajo of the All Progressives Congress, APC, party, during the Vice Presidential debate held last month.

He however urged President Buhari not to think of trying to dodge the debate because Nigerians will not accept it.

According to him, “February 16 is not yet here, yet the @OfficialAPCNg has already begun rigging. How can anyone who watched that debate say @ProfOsinbajo won it? @PeterObi won hands down. Anyway, @MBuhari #DontDodgeTheDebate. @Atiku will do to you, what Obi did to Osinbajo.

Dear President @MBuhari, Please #DontDodgeTheDebate. @Atiku Abubakar has told me that he is ready to debate you at any location you choose, including @AsoRock, Daura and Sudan. Please RETWEET if you want President Buhari to debate on January 19. LIKE if you don’t.

We reject @NGRPresident’s plan for @ProfOsinbajo to represent @MBuhari in the debate. Buhari is the candidate. Nigerians demand that he debate @Atiku who is ready to debate him ANYWHERE be it @AsoRock, Daura or Sudan. RETWEET if you agree. LIKE if you don’t #DontDodgeTheDebate.”

In another development, the senator representing Bayelsa East constituency, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, also in a tweet, urged Nigerians not to vote for any presidential candidate who refuses to participate in the debate come January 19, 2019.

According to Senator Bruce, “Don’t debate about NOT voting for any Presidential candidate who refuses to debate on January 19, 2019 #DontDodgeTheDebate.”

