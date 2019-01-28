Atiku promises to establish refinery in A-Ibom, reassures on restructuring

“Finally a refinery is going to be established here in Akwa Ibom state. Therefore Akwa Ibom people I appeal to you to vote PDP. You see I am from Adamawa state, but I don’t discriminate about where you come from. I want to dedicate my administration to young men and women and hand over the baton of leadership to you in this country”, he added.

Addressing the rally earlier, the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, said the crowd at the rally indicates that Akwa Ibom is actially a religion in Akwa Ibom state, and therefore urged the people to go out on the dates of election to vote all PDP candidates without fear.

“I want to warn those of our friends who are from this state who believe that in Akwa Ibom state elections can be rigged, if you rig election in Akwa Ibom state you rig your head. Our dear country is in distress, and the whole world is aware.

It is now concluded by so many across the country and the entire world that we can no longer keep silent,; that all actions of Buhari are threat to democracy and existence of our country, therefore Buhari and the APC are dangerous, don’t vote for them.

“This country must be liberated and regain its freedom, where people will walk freely and do their businesses in a free and safe atmosphere. This crowd today is more than their own crowd. This is original, only Akwa Ibom people. Let me tell you, no one can play God, and nobody is God. Anyone that wants to play in this country, when you get to the point where you want to play God, God will bring you down.

“God has given you the most intelligent, hardworking, most resourceful, energetic, innovative, a world class investment governor that is, investing in the lives of the people, putting food on the tables of Akwa Ibom people, giving skills and necessary empowerment to the women and the youths.

” Our country is passing through a very trying period. As we speak NJCs is meeting, Bar Associations are meeting, all Civil Society Groups are meeting on the illegal action of the President. This president does not care about the constitution of the country. He cannot fire the Chief Justice of Nigeria. Our prayer is that he will see reason to reverse all the reversible. If he refuses God will reverse it, something from God will happen. This is prophetic”, he said

Speaking, the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP, governor Udom Emmanuel said, the presidebtial candidate did not come to Akwa Ibom for campaiign because Akwa Ibom is PDP.

Udom Emmanuel said, “He is coming here so that we can reaffirm our fate, that Akwa Ibom has fate in him (Atiku). So today we tell him to carry go. I stand here to tell Nigerians that as a President of a country it is your economic policy that will drive your folloership.

“The only candidate today in Nigeria among all presidential candidates who has an economic blue print for the future of this country, who will build the future for the youths economically, who will build the future for human capacity development,; who will understand the people , job creation, is no other person than our presidential candidate, former Vice president of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar.

” Let me say here specially, that the only party that understand the problem of this country economically, is PDP. The only party that will tell you that it is not normal when our foreign reserve was not even half of what we are having now, today our exchange rate is very porous which is why there is collapse of foreign investment in manufacturing.

“But we have a presidential candidate who understand the economy of Nigeria inside out, who has worked in business circle, experienced and who will give Nigeria development, dividends of democracy and good governance. He has promised to make Nigeria work again”

State Chairman Obong Paul Ekpo assured the party presidential candidate that Akwa Ibom would give him and other candidates of the party 100 percent votes because there is no other party aside the PDP evidenced in the mamoth crowd that graced his presidential rally in the state.

“We are people based at home, we are people who produce results, and who will give you votes that will see you to the presidency come May 2019. We have campaigned in all the nooks and crannies of this state, the 329 wards, and we have announced that our target is 5/5.

” We have announced that we will have Atiku Abubakar as President of Nigeria, and all the PDP candidates including the 26 members of the state house of Assembly”, Ekpo said.