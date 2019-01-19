Atiku, Peter Obi broad-minded Nigerian patriots – group

The Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi PDP Presidential ticket has gotten a massive boost as a frontline Igbo political organization, Igbo Political Stakeholders Assembly, threw its weight behind it.



In a press statement issued by the influential group and signed by its Chairman, Chief S N Okeke, who was a one-time Chairman of the Police Service Commission under the Obasanjo Presidency, the group expressed confidence in the capacity of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP Presidential Candidate, and Peter Obi, his running mate, to end mass poverty, grow well paying jobs, diversify the Nigerian economy and, most importantly, restructure the nation.

Stressing that it “found the Atiku policy document progressive in conception, compelling in vision and actionable given its specific details, timelines and implementation schedule”, the group further averred that “apart from the well articulated policy document that has the capacity to radically transform the nation’s economic and social landscape for the better”, the group is “impressed by the track records of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi as “broad-minded Nigerian patriots who will be fair and just to all irrespective of ethnic, regional, gender or class orientation”.

Charging the PDP Presidential ticket to “regard its policy and programme on restructuring not as a mere campaign mantra but an article of faith and binding social contract with the Nigerian people which should be delivered in a timely, well-structured and consensual fashion”, the group declared that “it will deploy its considerable human and material resources, leverage on its extensive network of support across Igboland and the whole nation, and partner with like-minded patriotic women and community based organizations to ensure the victory of the Atiku-Obi ticket in the 2019 Presidential election”.

The group moreover advised Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and the members of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organization to “run an issue-based campaign devoid of rancour and bitterness and not to succumb to any temptation from its numerous opponents that will distract them or compromise their high ethics and principled politicking”.

The group, which is made up of influential political leaders, women political and socio-cultural leaders as well as the President Generals of Igbo communities associations, recently held a closed door interaction with Dr Mrs Jennifer Douglas Abubakar, the wife of the PDP Presidential candidate, and Mrs Margaret Obi, the wife of PDP Vice Presidential candidate.

Some of the leading members of the group, apart from its Chairman, Chief S N Okeke, include Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Sen Dr Ben Obi, Prof ABC Nwosu, AVM C E Umenwaliri, Chief Sam Nkire, Chief Rex Onyeabor, General C R U Ihekire, Chief Coleman Uba, Prof Uka Ezenwe and so many other prominent figures.