Atiku/Obi campaign organisation berates Obiano over attack on Ohanaeze

By Sunday Nwafor

Anambra State chapter of Atiku/Obi Presidential Campaign Organisation has made it clear that the stance of Governor Willie Obiano on the decision of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to support the PDP presidential ticket, is only personal to the governor and should not be perceived as the opinion of the general people of the state.

Speaking to newsmen in Awka, the state chairman of the organisation, Dr Harry Oranezi, stated that it is unthinkable and suicidal for any Igbo leader to divorce himself from the only body that protects the socio-political interest of Ndigbo in Nigeria.

“However, everyone is entitled to his freedom of expression and association. Governor Willie Obiano with his palace jester’s decision to go against Ohanaeze confirms their original interest to work against the interest of Ndigbo.”

Oranezi hailed the courage of the leadership of Ohanaeze not to sit on the fence in a matter that concerns every Igbo man in the world. He described the position of Ohanaeze as a “courageous decision, which reflects the opinion of all well-meaning Igbo and Nigerians at large.”

According to him, “Governor Willie Obiano is not being truthful to himself and has forgotten that his personal interest should not overshadow the collective interest of the people. He should see through the selfishness of siding injustice and tyranny. He has made his choice but the entire Ndigbo will move on without him.”

He maintained that the good people of Anambra would forever be a part of evey decision that would better the condition of the people from the South East geo-political zone.