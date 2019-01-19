Atiku meets Nigerian entertainers, pledges to make creative industry a big supplier of prosperity

By Benjamin Njoku

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has pledged to support the Nigerian creative industry to become a big supplier of prosperity in the country if elected as president.

Atiku made this promise, yesterday during an interactive session with practitioners in the Nigerian entertainment industry, which held under theme, “ Impact of Nollywood on the Nigerian Economy” at Eko hotel and Suites, Victoria Island , Lagos.

Atiku also promised the entertainers that if he is elected as president, he will ensure that he appoints some of the industry professionals to head the various government parastatals that have the responsibilities to regulate the industry like the Nigeria Copyright Commission, National Film and Video Censors Board among others.

According to him, he decided to reach out to the stakeholders because he realized that entertainment is going to become a multi-billion naira industry, which can contribute to the nation’s economy and create millions of jobs for the teeming youths.

He said: “This industry is a rapidly growing industry and it’s virtually driven by our own young men and women, which means it reflects the ingenuity of millions of young Nigerians. Today, our focus particularly my party and my candidature is on the youth. And through my consultations , I have come to realize that it’s going to become a multi-billion naira industry, which can contribute to our national economy and create millions of jobs.”

“What I want to say here in brief is that I am totally committed to supporting the industry to make it a big supplier of prosperity in our country. I have also listened to some of your requests or complains and I am also committed to appointing some of the industry professionals to head the various government parastatals that have the responsibilities to regulate your industry like the Nigeria Copyright Commission, National Film and Video Censors Board among others.”

That means if we want to promote this industry, we also have to find a way of making sure that they have access to funding whether from the government or from the private sector. This is an industry that has the capacity to make billions of dollars in income.”